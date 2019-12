A view of a favela or shantytown in Brazil - this one being Rocinha, the country's largest such marginal neighborhood, on Nov. 9, 2011. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

A huge party in the Sao Paulo shantytown - or "favela" - of Paraisopolis ended in tragedy on Sunday when at least nine people were trampled during a police operation.

The crowd panicked, according to the police version of events, at a "funk dance" where some 5,000 people were enjoying themselves when police entered the area searching for two suspects who had mixed in with and hidden themselves among the partygoers after firing on police who had been chasing them.