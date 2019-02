Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks after a private meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (not pictured) at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's president on Thursday received the leader of Venezuela's opposition and vowed that his government would continue to support efforts to bring about political change in that oil-rich country.

In a joint statement after a private meeting, Jair Bolsonaro said Juan Guaido, regarded as Venezuela's interim president by Brazil and around 50 other countries, represents the hope of the Venezuelan people for a return to "democracy and freedom."