Gustavo Bebianno, whom President-elect Jair Bolsonaro named on Nov. 21, 2018, to be his future secretary-general of the presidency, a Cabinet-level position, attends a meeting of the government transition team at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, arrives at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) for meetings in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil's president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, attends a series of meetings at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's Federal Police is investigating two Internet videos containing threats against the South American nation's president-elect, officials said Wednesday.

In one of the videos that have circulated on social media, a man with his face concealed can be seen holding up a submachine gun and pointing it at a dark street while shouting threats against rightist Jair Bolsonaro, who will take office on Jan. 1.