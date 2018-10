A handout photo provided by the press team of Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad shows the candidate during a campaign event in Fortaleza, Brazil, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Stuckert/Press Fernando Haddad

Brazilian police launched a new investigation on Saturday to determine if tech companies were involved in spreading slanderous messages on social media against far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro and progressive candidate Fernando Haddad, who will compete in the country's runoff elections on Oct. 28.

The Ministry of Public Security confirmed that Brazil's Federal Police will be in charge of the investigation, as was requested by Attorney General Raquel Dodge on Friday.