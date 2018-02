Brazilian police, with backing from the armed forces, carry out an anti-crime operation in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian police, with backing from the armed forces, on Thursday launched an anti-crime operation in Greater Rio de Janeiro that led to fresh shootouts and the closure of a major thoroughfare for nearly an hour.

More than 350 Civil, Federal and Highway Police officers sought to carry out 60 arrest warrants and 85 raids in different points of that metropolis as part of "Barba Negra," an operation against cargo thefts and drug trafficking.