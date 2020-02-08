Brazil's government was making last-minute preparations on Friday to receive a group of around 30 expatriates from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that has infected more than 31,000 people in that giant Asian country.
Two Brazilian air force planes are scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at a military base in Anapolis, a city in the central Brazilian state of Goias where those repatriated evacuees and military personnel involved in the operation will be kept in quarantine for 18 days.