Union members and retirees take part in a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2019, to reject a proposed overhaul of Brazil's pension system that President Jair Bolsonaro delivered that day to Congress. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes participates in a meeting with governors at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2019, to explain a proposed pension overhaul delivered to Congress that day by President Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes (L), Senate President David Alcolumbre (C) and Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria (L) participate in a meeting at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2019, to explain a proposed pension overhaul delivered to Congress that day by President Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (second from left) delivers a pension-overhaul bill to Congress on Feb. 20, 2019. He is accompanied by Senate President David Alcolumbre (left); the speaker of the lower house, Rodrigo Maia (third from left); and Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Onix Lorenzone (right). EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves.

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday presented a bill to overhaul Brazil's pension system, a plan that stiffens eligibility rules for social security and is aimed at shoring up public finances.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which unions oppose, would raise the minimum retirement age and also eliminate an option that allows workers to collect a pension solely on the basis of their number of years of contributions.