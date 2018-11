Brasilia (Brazil) Oct. 13, 2018: Brazil's rightist president-elect said Tuesday that he has selected an army reserve general to be his defense minister. Jair Bolsonaro made his announcement on Twitter shortly after landing in Brasilia, where he is scheduled to meet over the next two days with his future Cabinet members and legislative and judicial branch authorities. EPA/EFE/Joédson Alves

