Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro traveled on Nov. 23, 2018, to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital for a series of tests ahead of an operation on Dec. 12 to remove a colostomy bag. That surgical procedure is expected to fully repair the president-elect's intestinal tract, which was severely damaged when he was stabbed at a campaign rally on Sept. 6. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazil's rightist president-elect said Friday that he was sure to have a productive and positive conversation on Nov. 29 in Rio de Janeiro with the national security adviser to the president of the United States.

"I'm pleased to receive the visit of the national security adviser of the United States, (John Bolton), next week. We'll certainly have a productive and positive conversation for the good of our nations," Jair Bolsonaro wrote on social media.