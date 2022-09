A 1 September 2022 photo of Selma Albuquerque as she pushes a wheelbarrow with a gas cylinder in the northeastern Brazilian rural community of Boa Esperança, part of the northeastern municipality of Cumaru. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

A 1 September 2022 photo of people walking in the northeastern Brazilian rural community of Boa Esperança, part of the northeastern municipality of Cumaru. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

A 1 September 2022 photo of an election poster for leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the wall of a home in the northeastern Brazilian rural community of Boa Esperança, part of the northeastern municipality of Cumaru. EFE/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

Signs bearing the image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are now visible on the walls of several low-income homes in this northeastern town, one of the biggest beneficiaries of recently approved cash subsidies for the poor being distributed in the midst of an election campaign.

Even limited support for the rightist incumbent, who faces an uphill battle for re-election, is surprising in rural parts of impoverished northeastern Brazil.