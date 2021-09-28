Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro marked his first 1,000 days in power on Monday with a stark warning about a possible third term for former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who left office in 2010 with sky-high approval ratings.
Brazil president marks 1,000 days, warns about possible Lula 3rd term
