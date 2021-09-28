Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on 27 September 2021 marked his first 1,000 days in office by warning about a return to power of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 and left office with sky-high approval ratings. EFE/Joedson Alves/File

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro marked his first 1,000 days in power on Monday with a stark warning about a possible third term for former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who left office in 2010 with sky-high approval ratings.