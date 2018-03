From left: Brazilian President Michel Temer with Security Minister Raul Jungmann and Senate President Elnicio Oliveira during a meeting with state governors to discuss measures against urban violence in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar. 1,2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday refused to rule out the early withdrawal of army troops deployed for public safety in Rio de Janeiro state and denied any political motivation for their deployment since he will not run for re-election in October.

"I am not a candidate," said Temer in an interview with Tupi radio amid speculation regarding his presumed interest in running for re-election and improving his popularity rating, which is below six percent, according to recent surveys.