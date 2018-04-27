Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks at a press conference at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 27, 2018. Temer defended members of his family after reports about alleged corruption scandals concerning real estate deals. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil's president told reporters here Friday after new corruption allegations surfaced against him in the media - this time also involving close family members - that he was the target of a smear campaign.

"I want to speak out against lies being hurled against my honor. These aren't lies aimed at my position (as president), but rather at my personal honor. And worse still, lies that affect my family and my 9-year-old son," Michel Temer told members of the media at the Planalto presidential palace.