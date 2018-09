The ecologist Marina Silva, candidate for the Presidency of Brazil for the Rede Sostenibilidade (REDE) party, is seen upon her departure after an electoral meeting with environmentalists, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The ecologist Marina Silva, candidate for the Presidency of Brazil for the Rede Sostenibilidade (REDE) party, delivers statements to the press after an electoral meeting with environmentalists, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Environmentalist Marina Silva said here Friday that if elected next month as Brazil's president, she will create 2 million jobs through programs to promote use of renewable energy.

Silva, who finished third in the 2014 and 2010 contests, is currently at 7 percent in the polls ahead of the Oct. 7 election.