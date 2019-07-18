Mercosur on Wednesday in Argentina hailed the new push that led to the recent accord with the European Union, a move that the bloc's new leader, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, promised to keep alive to obtain new markets and make the South American bloc's internal dynamic more flexible.

After several summits with little to show, and which were not exempt from cross-cutting demands among the partners, the summit held Wednesday in the Argentine city of Santa Fe proved that Mercosur had managed to break out of its recent inertia and take a leap forward that all the presidents of the bloc called "historic."