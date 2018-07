Relatives of some of the victims attend a Mass on July 23, 2018, at the Candelaria Church to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Candelaria massacre, in which police killed eight street children near the church in Rio. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda.

A group of artists participate in a Mass on July 23, 2018, at the Candelaria Church to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Candelaria massacre, in which police killed eight street children near the church in Rio. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda.

Bruna da Silva (c), the mother of a boy murdered in June in Rio de Janeiro, attends a Mass on July 23, 2018, at the Candelaria Church to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Candelaria massacre, in which police killed eight street children near the church in Rio. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda.

Brazilians staged assorted events on Monday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Candelaria massacre, which saw police open fire on more than 40 children who were sleeping near a Rio de Janeiro church, killing eight.

In 1993, the Candelaria church had provided shelter for more than 70 people, including children and beggars who were sleeping nearby.