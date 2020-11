Brazil on 19 November 2020 became the first Latin American country to receive an intial batch of vaccines against Covid-19. The first 120,000 doses of the CoronaVac, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, arrived in Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil on 19 November 2020 became the first Latin American country to receive an intial batch of vaccines against Covid-19. The first 120,000 doses of the CoronaVac, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, arrived in Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil on 19 November 2020 became the first Latin American country to receive an intial batch of vaccines against Covid-19. The first 120,000 doses of the CoronaVac, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, arrived in Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil has become the first Latin American country to receive an initial batch of vaccines against Covid-19, a development that coincides with a upward trend there in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The first 120,000 doses of CoronaVac arrived on Thursday in Sao Paulo after that state's government reached a deal with its developer, China's Sinovac Biotech.