A Brazilian health care worker prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine to a patient. EFE/Andre Coelho/File

Brazil's National Health Monitoring Agency (Anvisa) is recommending an "immediate" halt to the use of the anti-Covid vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to vaccinate pregnant women.

The regulatory agency's recommendation is that "the instructions in the drug's prospectus," which mention the possibility of a recipient developing blood clots, be followed by the National Immunization Program being undertaken by the Health Ministry.