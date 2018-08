Brazil's former finance minister and Central Bank chief, Henrique Meirelles speaks during the ceremony at which he was proclaimed the presidential candidate for the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party on Aug. 2, 2018, in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during the proclamation of former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles as the presidential candidate of the Brazilian Democratic Movement party, in Brasilia on July 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazil's former finance minister and Central Bank chief, Henrique Meirelles (r), and President Michel Temer (c) attend the ceremony at which Meirelles was proclaimed the presidential candidate for the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party on Aug. 2, 2018, in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Henrique Meirelles, a former banker who has served as Brazil's central bank chief and finance minister, was proclaimed here Thursday as the candidate of the governing MDB party in the October presidential election.

Though the MDB is the country's largest party, incumbent President Michel Temer has an approval rating of just 3 percent and Meirelles, 72, currently polls at around 1 percent.