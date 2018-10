Joenia Wapichana, the first indigenous woman to win a seat in the Brazilian Congress, speaks during an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Stopping threats against indigenous peoples' rights will be one of the main challenges in the Brazilian Congress for Joenia Wapichana, who is the first indigenous woman to win a seat in the national legislature.

Her victory in the Oct. 7 elections symbolizes a "triumph for indigenous peoples," who have lacked a representative in Congress for more than three decades, after Mario Juruna left office in 1986.