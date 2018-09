Candidate Geraldo Alckmin meets with foreign correspondents to explain his strategy for the final stretch of the Brazilian presidential election campaign at the headquarters of the social-democratic PSDB party in Brasilia, Brazil, 17 September 2018. The election in will take place on 07 October 2018. EFE-EPA/JOEDSON ALVES

Conservative Geraldo Alckmin, making his second run for the Brazilian presidency, guaranteed on Monday that he will be in the expected runoff, despite the fact that so far all the voter surveys have failed to suggest that.

"It's an open process," said Alckmin at a press conference with foreign reporters at which he warned that Brazil "cannot" opt "to radicalize itself from the left or the right."