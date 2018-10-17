Jair Bolsonaro (L), Brazilian presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), meets with the archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, at the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who is leading the polls ahead of Brazil's Oct. 28 presidential runoff, expressed confidence that he would win the upcoming election during his visit to the regional Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

"It is possible that I will not make it all the way, but we already have one hand on the presidential sash. Nobody will take away the 18 million votes we already have and will continue to have two Sundays from now. Nobody can take that away," he said.