The Brazilian president was one of the main protagonists of the 2019 Copa America, attending three of the six matches played by Brazil – who went on to win the tournament – in an attempt to stymie his fall in recent job approval polls.
In addition to attending the opening match between Brazil and Bolivia, the far-right leader also took an unexpected Olympic lap at Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium after Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semifinals and participated in the trophy presentation ceremony at the Maracana stadium following the home team's 3-1 win over Peru in the final.