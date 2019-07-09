efe-epaBy Carlos A. Moreno Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Brazilian president was one of the main protagonists of the 2019 Copa America, attending three of the six matches played by Brazil – who went on to win the tournament – in an attempt to stymie his fall in recent job approval polls.

In addition to attending the opening match between Brazil and Bolivia, the far-right leader also took an unexpected Olympic lap at Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium after Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semifinals and participated in the trophy presentation ceremony at the Maracana stadium following the home team's 3-1 win over Peru in the final.