Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) departs from Palacio do Alvorada in Brasilia on 15 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a black face mask, gestures as he leaves the Palacio da Alvorada presidential residence in Brasilia, Brazil, 26 May 2020 (reissued 07 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil, the country with the second-highest totals of coronavirus cases and deaths, learned Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been famously dismissive about the severity of the pandemic, tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment with hydroxychloroquine.

"It began Sunday with a brief mild illness," he told reporters at the presidential palace, hastening to add that he felt "perfectly fine" at the moment. EFE-EPA