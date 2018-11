The Elected President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is escorted by his security team from Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 23 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The results of tests performed Friday on Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro prompted doctors to postpone surgery to remove a colostomy bag until after his Jan. 1 inauguration.

Bolsonaro arrived in Sao Paulo early Friday from Brasilia, where he spent the last few days putting together his administration, and went directly to Albert Einstein Hospital.