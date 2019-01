Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met here Wednesday with a Chinese envoy and assured him that he wants to "expand bilateral relations" regardless of ideological differences between the two countries, an official source said. Brasilia, Brazil. Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves.

Bolsonaro, an outspoken rightist who took office Tuesday, received Ji Bingxuan, a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.