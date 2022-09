Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a bicentennial celebration in Brasilia, Brazil, on 7 September 2022. EFE/Joedson Alves

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demand the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on 7 September 2022 during a bicentennial celebration in Brasilia, Brazil. EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) and billionaire department store magnate Luciano Hang take part in a bicentennial celebration in Brasilia, Brazil, on 7 September 2022. EFE/Joedson Alves

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday used the 200-year anniversary of Brazil's independence from Portugal to try to mobilize his supporters and inject energy into his long-shot re-election bid.

With just over three weeks remaining until the Oct. 2 first round of balloting, the rightist incumbent finds himself trailing badly in the polls with only 30 percent of voter preference, compared to 45 percent for his bitter rival, ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.