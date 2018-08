Journalist and lawmaker Manuela d'Avila, seen here, has been dropped by Brazil's Communist Party as its presidential candidate in favor of supporting former center-left President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EFE-EPA/File

Millions of Brazilians - now including the Communist Party - continue to back former center-left President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, though he remains behind bars on a corruption conviction that is likely to keep his name off the Oct. 7 ballot. EFE/Joedson Alves/File

Brazil's Communist Party did an about-face Monday, dropping its independent presidential candidacy in favor of supporting former center-left President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who remains behind bars on a corruption conviction that is likely to keep his name off the Oct. 7 ballot.

The decision was the result of negotiations between the Communists and Lula's Workers Party (PT) that began Sunday and went on into the wee hours.