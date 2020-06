People wearing face masks walk along a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 19 June 2020 during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Two women wearing face masks walk along a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

People wearing face masks walk along a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 19 June 2020 during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil's confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 1-million threshold and the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 edged closer to the 50,000 mark on Friday, according to the latest figures from a group of the country's leading media outlets.

Citing data from regional health secretariats in Brazil's 27 states, the consortium said the number of confirmed cases and deaths to date totaled 1,009,699 and 48,427, respectively, at 2 pm on Friday.