Here where the border between Uruguay and Brazil - second in the world in coronavirus deaths - is a mere technicality, residents remain surprisingly complacent about Covid-19, with the result that Rivera's health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Brazil's Covid-19 crisis spills over into northern Uruguay
A woman waits in a hallway at the provincial public hospital in Rivera, Uruguay, on Tuesday, 30 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the provincial public hospital in Rivera, Uruguay, on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
A patient at the provincial public hospital in Rivera, Uruguay, on Tuesday, 30 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez