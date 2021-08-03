EFEBrasilia

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday asked the Supreme Court to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for his apparent smear campaign against the current electronic voting system, whose transparency he has questioned on several occasions.

The plenary of the electoral court unanimously approved a request to the Supreme Court for Bolsonaro to be included in ongoing criminal proceedings to investigate the dissemination of fake news and various attacks on democratic institutions through social media.