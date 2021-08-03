Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar participates in an event at the Palacio do Planalto, in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Supporters of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, participate in a massive mobilization in favor of the printed vote and to demonstrate their support for the President, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday asked the Supreme Court to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for his apparent smear campaign against the current electronic voting system, whose transparency he has questioned on several occasions.

The plenary of the electoral court unanimously approved a request to the Supreme Court for Bolsonaro to be included in ongoing criminal proceedings to investigate the dissemination of fake news and various attacks on democratic institutions through social media.