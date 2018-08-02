Photo taken July 26, 2018, showing farmer Ener Sanchez Flumignan in his wheat field in the Bolivian town of San Pedro in Santa Cruz province. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Crop rotation, soil protection and variable-rate fertilization are the characteristics of the work of Ener Sanchez Flumignan, a Brazilian who settled in Bolivia 21 years ago and has been developing ways to make his adopted country's tropical crops sustainable.

Sanchez, now a Bolivian citizen, owns 2,500 hectares (about 6,250 acres) in the municipality of San Pedro in eastern Santa Cruz province, and over the years he has found ways to increase his production of corn, sugar cane, wheat, soybeans and sorghum, among other crops.