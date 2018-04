Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) leaves the Metallurgical Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Apr. 7, 2018, to turn himself in to the authorities. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Members of the Federal Police stand guard in front of the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Supporters and detractors of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in front of the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) arrives at the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday night arrived at the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba as he began a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

Lula, who was convicted last July and had his sentence increased to 12 years and one month from 10 years on appeal earlier this year, was flown to Curitiba from Sao Paolo after turning himself in to authorities in compliance with the jail sentence issued on Thursday.