Brazilian Presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin of the Social Democracia Brasilena Party participates in a televised Presidential debate with the other candidates organized by RecordTV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazilian Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes of the Partido Democratico Laboralista participates in a televised Presidential debate with the other candidates organized by RecordTV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Fernando Haddad (R), candidate for the Presidency of Brazil for the Workers' Party (PT), participates in a campaign event accompanied by his wife Ana Estela Haddad (L) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 October 2018. The Brazilian general election is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Candidate to the presidency of Brazil for the Liberal Social Party (PSL), Jair Bolsonaro, participates in a campaign event in Brasilia, Brazil, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Joedson Alves

People demonstrate against the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 September 2018. Thousands demonstrated in different cities of the country against the right-wing candidate under the slogan 'Not him', after a massive mobilization in social networks against the leading candidate in intention to vote. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's far-right presidential candidate secured a 10-point lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according to a new opinion poll released Monday by the Ibope Institute.

Jair Bolsonaro, who left hospital on Sep. 29 after spending over three weeks recovering from a serious stab wound he suffered during a campaign rally, rose four points compared to the last survey and reached 31 percent of voter support in the opinion poll.