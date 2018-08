Fernando Haddad, former Minister of Education of the Government of Lula and former Mayor of Sao Paulo, participates in the Workers Party (PT) event in which the candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been announced, despite his imprisonment and his probable political disqualification, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 August 2018. The PT proclaimed today the candidacy of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and designated him as presidential standard bearer despite his arrest and that the electoral tribunal will probably not allow him to contest the October elections. EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) Sunday announced former minister Fernando Haddad as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party headed by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva whose candidacy may be challenged by the court.

Haddad was proposed by Lula himself in an order sent to the PT office from the federal police headquarters in Curitiba, where he has been jailed since April after being sentenced to 12 years on corruption charges.