The two centuries old National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which was destroyed by fire on Sep. 2, lacked insurance on its assets and did not have a fire brigade to combat possible sources of fire, a museum official said Tuesday.
The deputy director of the museum, Cristiane Serejo, admitted that the institution did not have insurance nor a fire brigade in the event of emergency, stirring public outrage over the lack of public funding for the museum's maintenance, while also pointing to problems of the building's infrastructure as other causes of the tragedy.