Young people play soccer in front of the National Museum after the fire that consumed it on Sunday night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Firemen continue working in the National Museum after the fire that consumed it on Sunday night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian government announced today a plan endowed with 25 million reais (about six million US dollar) for projects aimed at improving museum security. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

View of several bouquets of flowers deposited in front of the National Museum after the fire that consumed it on Sunday night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian government announced today a plan endowed with 25 million reais (about six million US dollar) for projects aimed at improving museum security. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

The two centuries old National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which was destroyed by fire on Sep. 2, lacked insurance on its assets and did not have a fire brigade to combat possible sources of fire, a museum official said Tuesday.

The deputy director of the museum, Cristiane Serejo, admitted that the institution did not have insurance nor a fire brigade in the event of emergency, stirring public outrage over the lack of public funding for the museum's maintenance, while also pointing to problems of the building's infrastructure as other causes of the tragedy.