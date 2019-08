General view of the damage caused by the fires in the forest of Porto Velho, Brazil, on Aug. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

A handout photo made available by Agencia Brazil shows the Hercules C-130 aircraft of the Brazilian Air Force waiting to collect filled bags of water to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, in the state of Rondonio, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019 (Issued on Aug. 26, 2019). EPA-EFE/ISAC NOBREGA / AGENCIA BRAZIL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People gather to demonstrate to save the Amazon rainforest from fires, in front of the embassy of Brazil in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

View of a tree trunk on fire in the forest of Porto Velho, Brazil, on Aug. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

Brazil’s foreign minister reiterated on Monday the country’s sovereignty over the Amazon, in response to a comment made by the French president who implied the international community take action to help the rainforest suffering from voracious fires.

"No one needs a 'new initiative for the Amazon' as President Macron suggests when there are already several mechanisms under the UN Climate Convention to fund the fight against deforestation," Ernesto Araújo wrote on his Twitter account.