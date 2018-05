Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes (C-L) talks to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C-R) in front of a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C) during their meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Brazil's foreign minister on Wednesday, the first day of his visit to the country, met Thai officials, including his ministerial counterpart, and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

Aloysio Nunes Ferreira - who also paid a courtesy call to the Thai prime minister - discussed bilateral cooperation in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development with the officials, the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said in a statement.