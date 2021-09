Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga at Palacio do Planalto, in the city of Brasilia, Brazil, 02 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (L) observes the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (R) at the city's Planalto Palace from Brasilia, Brazil 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, speaks during an official vaccination session against covid-19, at a health center in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's health minister, who is in New York City with President Jair Bolsonaro to attend the United Nations General Assembly, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Marcelo Queiroga said that he will remain in quarantine in the United States, following all health safety protocols.