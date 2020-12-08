The idyllic Fernando de Noronha archipelago, registered as a "Covid-free" territory during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, is once again gradually opening its doors to tourism, its main income source, albeit under strict health protocols.
Located in the mid-Atlantic Ocean and an hour by air from Recife, the capital of Brazil's Pernambuco state, which administers the island grouping, economic activity on Noronha is almost exclusively tourism-related since fishing is not permitted in the vicinity because it's a protected marine preserve.