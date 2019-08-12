Hundreds of women from Brazil's indigenous communities protest in Brasilia this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, demanding that the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro provide better healthcare in their territories, which they consider threatened by current government policies. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Hundreds of women from different indigenous communities launched a day of protests in Brasilia this Monday demanding that the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro provide better healthcare in their territories, which they consider threatened by current government policies.

The Indigenous Women's March began with a gathering in front of the Health Ministry, whose entrance was blocked for a couple of hours by dozens of police due to the authorities' fear of disturbances, though no violence occurred.