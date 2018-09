Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva resigned Tuesday as the presidential candidate of the Workers Party (PT) in Brazil's Oct. 7 election in favor of running mate Fernando Haddad, the PT said.

PT leaders disclosed the move in the southern city of Curitiba, where Lula - Brazil's most popular politician - has been behind bars since April on a corruption conviction that election officials cited as grounds to keep his name off next month's ballot.