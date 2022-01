A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Sao Paulo on 14 January 2022. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Sao Paulo on 14 January 2022. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Sao Paulo on 14 January 2022. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Sao Paulo launches campaign for vaccination against covid for children

Authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil's wealthiest and most populous state, inaugurated Friday a campaign to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19.

"It is a historic moment for Brazil," Gov. Joao Doria, clad in a shirt emblazoned with the slogan #VacinaJa (Vaccinate Now), said at a hospital in Sao Paulo city.