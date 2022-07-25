Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro weeps during the national convention of the rightist Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro on July 24, 2022, at which he was nominated for reelection in the Oct. 2 balloting. EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Liberal Party (PL) on Sunday officially nominated far rightist President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection in the Oct. 2 vote, in which former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist, is favored to win.

The ultrarightist leader, who has repeatedly indicated his nostalgia for the military dictatorship that governed Brazil from 1964-1985, accepted the nomination during the PL convention attended by some 10,000 supporters and where army reserve Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto was also confirmed at the party's vice presidential candidate.