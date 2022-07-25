Brazil's Liberal Party (PL) on Sunday officially nominated far rightist President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection in the Oct. 2 vote, in which former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist, is favored to win.
The ultrarightist leader, who has repeatedly indicated his nostalgia for the military dictatorship that governed Brazil from 1964-1985, accepted the nomination during the PL convention attended by some 10,000 supporters and where army reserve Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto was also confirmed at the party's vice presidential candidate.