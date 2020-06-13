A room at a "sex motel" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is decorated in preparation for Valentine's Day, which is celebrated in Brazil on 12 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

An employee of a "sex motel" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, works on 09 June 2020 to get a room ready for Valentine's Day, which is celebrated in Brazil on 12 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

An employee of a "sex motel" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, works on 09 June 2020 to get a room ready for Valentine's Day, which is celebrated in Brazil on 12 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazil's emblematic "love motels" have suffered an economic blow from the coronavirus crisis and have had to adapt their services and offer new options for couples, who are still allowed to visit those establishments but are often choosing not to for safety reasons.

Located on the side of highways in the South American nation, these motor inns featuring neon lights and eccentric building designs have become part of the national identity, serving as secret meeting places for couples who reserve a room for an entire night or just a few hours.