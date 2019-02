Brazilian conservative deputy Rodrigo Maia (C) celebrates after being elected as president of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian conservative deputy Rodrigo Maia (C) celebrates after being elected as president of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil's lower house on Friday re-elected conservative Rodrigo Maia as president of the chamber, while the Senate postponed the selection of its leader by a day.

Maia received 334 votes out of a total of 513 to continue in the post he has occupied since 2016.