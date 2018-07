File photo showing the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in prison serving a sentence on a corruption conviction, was acquitted Thursday in one of the seven cases he is facing.

Federal Judge Ricardo Leite found Lula not guilty of the obstruction of justice charges that were brought against him based on the testimony of former Sen. Delcidio do Amaral, who had declared that the former president asked him to bribe a witness.