Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was greeted by dozens of supporters when he arrived here Saturday at a cemetery for the funeral of his 7-year-old grandson, who died of a meningitis infection.
The ex-head of state, who was authorized by a judge to temporarily leave prison for the first time since being incarcerated last April following a corruption conviction so he could attend the funeral, received applause and expressions of solidarity from around 200 people who had been waiting for him at the gates of the cemetery on the outskirts of this metropolis.