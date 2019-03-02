Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2-L) leaves prison in Curitiba for the first time on March 2, 2019, after being authorized to attend the funeral of one of his grandsons, Arthur Araujo Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/ISABELLA LANAVE BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A detail of the March 2, 2019, funeral of 7-year-old Arthur Araujo Lula da Silva, one of six grandchildren of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was authorized to leave prison to attend the ceremony outside Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Several people attend the March 2, 2019, funeral of Arthur Araujo Lula da Silva, one of six grandchildren of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was authorized to leave prison to attend the ceremony outside Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen after attending the funeral of his 7-year-old grandson at a cemetery outside Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was greeted by dozens of supporters when he arrived here Saturday at a cemetery for the funeral of his 7-year-old grandson, who died of a meningitis infection.

The ex-head of state, who was authorized by a judge to temporarily leave prison for the first time since being incarcerated last April following a corruption conviction so he could attend the funeral, received applause and expressions of solidarity from around 200 people who had been waiting for him at the gates of the cemetery on the outskirts of this metropolis.