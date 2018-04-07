Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate outside the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Detractors of Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold a banner that reads "Lula, a thief's place is in prison" during a demonstration outside the Federal Police building in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate outside the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the Federal Police await former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption, to turn himself, in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters from the window of a union headquarters on Friday, April 6, hours after he ignored a deadline to surrender to police to begin serving a sentence for corruption. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is likely to spend Friday night inside a union headquarters near Sao Paulo after declining to surrender to Brazilian Federal Police and begin serving a sentence for corruption, one of his political allies said.

"Tomorrow we will be here to attend a Mass in memory of Marisa Leticia (the former president's late wife) and I believe it is important that we remain here, in solidarity with Lula, because IU I believe he is going to sleep here," ex-Sen. Eduardo Suplicy told reporters outside the building.