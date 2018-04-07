Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is likely to spend Friday night inside a union headquarters near Sao Paulo after declining to surrender to Brazilian Federal Police and begin serving a sentence for corruption, one of his political allies said.
"Tomorrow we will be here to attend a Mass in memory of Marisa Leticia (the former president's late wife) and I believe it is important that we remain here, in solidarity with Lula, because IU I believe he is going to sleep here," ex-Sen. Eduardo Suplicy told reporters outside the building.