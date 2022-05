The former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (C), his then-girlfriend Rosangela da Silva (3-R), the former prime minister of Spain Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (L), the former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff (2-L), and the Second Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Yolanda Diaz (2-R), take part in the 'Equality and the Future of Latin America' conference during the closing of the Democracy and Equality international meeting, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 30 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE COELHO

View of where former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva got married Wednesday in Sao Paulo, Brazil 18 May 2022. EFE/Ettore Chiereguini

Brazilian vice presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin (C) arrives for the wedding of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in Sao Paulo, Brazil 18 May 2022. EFE/Ettore Chiereguini

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (3-R) speaks to supporters accompanied by his partner Rosangela Silva (L), in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, 09 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, favorite to win October's general election, married sociologist Rosângela da Silva on Wednesday night in an intimate ceremony shrouded in secrecy.

The wedding, 76-year-old Lula's third, took place in the city of Sao Paulo.